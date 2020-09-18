ASBURY UM CHURCH
Asbury United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., will provide a in-sanctuary service option Sunday at 10 a.m. while continuing also to present its service on-line and on radio, Senior Pastor Gerald Jones announced Thursday. Protocols to protect against the spread of Covid-19 will be followed in the sanctuary.
An overflow area with video view of the service will be offered if needed to maintain social distancing in the main sanctuary.
Asbury has hosted outdoor worship services lately, but not in-sanctuary gatherings. Clearance for Holston Conference churches to offer indoor services, with safety protocols in place, was given this week by Bishop Mary Virginia Taylor.
Jones said he perceives Asbury worshipers as “wanting the opportunity to make that choice” in worship.
CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Harrison, of Central Christian Church on 118 W Summer St., is continuing the study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective. Sunday’s teaching will examine John 10 about faithful and unfaithful shepherds. Church starts at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to join for Bible study and prayer on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. The church strongly encourages abiding by CDC guidelines for Covid-19.
COMMUNITY PRAYER
There will be a community wide prayer gathering Saturday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Greene County courthouse. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.
LICK CREEK VALLEY CHURCH
Lick Creek Valley Church located on Mt. Carmel Rd., Mosheim will be celebrating homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 20, beginning at 10 a.m. Special singing will be provided with lunch in the all new fellowship hall. All who have attended in the past, please come and worship and celebrate with us. Paul Ragon is host pastor.
SHILOH CPC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church will have Worship on the Mountain at Camp John Speer, 2154 Viking Mountain Road, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. Bring a own lawn chair or sit in a provided folding chair. We will be socially distancing, and masks are encouraged. Casual dress.
The deadline for lunch reservations is Sept. 22. If lunch reservations are not made, please bring your own lunch.
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church: shilohcpc.net
Camp John Speer: campjohnspeer.com
Camp John Speer, 2154 Viking Mnt. Rd. will have a workday on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 9:30 a.m. We will be re-working the waterslide, cleaning gutters, building, insulated box around well filtration system and sawing trees and brush. Lunch will be provided. For more information contact Pastor Tammy Greene at 423-972-5525.