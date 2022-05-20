GOD’S CHURCH
Roy Poole, of Knoxville, will minister at God’s Church this Sunday, May 22, at 6 p.m. The Rev. Jerry Williams welcomes all to attend.
LORD’S TABERNACLE CHURCH
Evangelist Donald and Tammy Harding, of Wise, Va., will be singing and preaching this Sunday Night, May 22, at Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Road. Service time is 6 p.m. Host Pastor Buster Shelton welcomes everyone.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
“The Two Sides of Salvation – Providing and Partaking” will be the subject of Minister Palma L. Bennett’s sermon this Sunday, May 22, at Mt. Bethel Christian Church. Services begin at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday School and worship at 10:25 a.m. Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song and communion. Mt. Bethel is preparing for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday with Decoration Day set for May 28, and a special Salute to Veterans the next day. Both the Church and Cemetery are considered one of the oldest Christian churches and cemetery in the state with burial dates going back to the early 1800s. Wednesday Night Bible study is held at 6 p.m. The church is located at 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
SPEEDWELL BAPTIST
Highway 416 will be singing Sunday, May 22, during the morning worship service at Speedwell Baptist Church in Bulls Gap. Sunday School classes begin at 10 a.m. Morning worship starts at 11 a.m. Host pastor is Jason Lawson.
UNITED AND FRIENDSHIP BAPTIST CHURCHES
A joint service between United and Friendship Baptist will be Sunday night, May 22, starting at 6 p.m. at United Baptist Church, 2639 Buckingham Road. William “Tank” Black, former local, college and professional athlete, former super sports agent, as well nationally renowned public speaker will be sharing his life story. Also, the Rev. Cecil Mills, pastor at Friendship Baptist Church in Greeneville will also be speaking. Special music will also be provided and everyone is welcome. For more info, call pastor Nick Bailey at 423-863-1830.
WARRENSBURG UMC
A Memorial Service and Decoration will be observed at Warrensburg United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 22, at 2 p.m. Grady Barefield, of the American Legion Post 64, will speak and share information about the memorials at Veteran’s Park. Also featured on the program will be father-and-son musical duo, Matthew and Ryan Turner, who will lead congregational singing accompanied by Matthew on the guitar.
WHITTENBURG UMC
A special decoration service and luncheon will be held Sunday, May 22, at Whittenburg United Methodist Church. Service time is 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Shannon Sizemore with special singing by Molly and Cletus Miller. Everyone is welcome.