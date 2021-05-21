COMMUNITY TENT REVIVAL
Between the Churches Community Tent Revival will be the week of May 25-27, starting at 7 p.m. each night in the field between Baileyton United Methodist Church and Baileyton Baptist Church. Service are as follows: Sunday, Pastor Tanner Mundy, singing lead by Baileyton Baptist Praise Team, special singers Tanner and Misty Munday; Monday, Pastor Greg Davis, singing lead by Wanda Sensabaugh, special singers For His Glory; Tuesday, Pastor Johnathan Jones, singing lead by Pyburn Church, special singer Janet Shipley; Wednesday, Pastor Rogers Dykes, singing lead by Brittontown Church, special singer Lana Luttrell; and Thursday, Pastor Nathan Reynolds, singing lead by New Lebanon Church, special singers Cletus Miller & Company.
CORNERSTONE FELLOWSHIP
Cornerstone Fellowship, 169 Judge Baines Road, Fall Branch, will celebrate their 18th annual Homecoming service Sunday, May 23, with services beginning at 11 a.m. The Rev. Jerry Scalf will be the visiting minister. Lunch will be served following the worship services. Everyone is invited to attend.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Singles Ministry 50+ will meet Saturday, May 23, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God. For more information, contact Marlene at 845-764-0726. The church is located at 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Mt. Bethel FWBC
All services at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, located at 403 Mt. Bethel Road in Greeneville, are now meeting in person. Sunday school at 9:30, then worship service, Sunday night service at 6 p.m., and Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Masks are currently being worn. We will continue to live stream on the church’s Facebook page.
Youth Sunday will be Sunday, May 30, at 9:30 a.m. at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church located at 403 Mt. Bethel Road. Wayne Morelock will be bringing the message. The youth invite everyone to attend.
TENT REVIVAL
Evangelist Rodney Redick will be preaching the gospel, leading the lost to the cross, and believing for miracles starting May 24-28 at 7 p.m. nightly at 520 Pates Lane, Greeneville. It’s ok to bring a chair and sit outside. For more information call 423-470-4974.
Union FWBC
The East Tennessee Travelers will sing Sunday morning, May 23, at 10 a.m. at Union Free Will Baptist Church on Ray Casteel Road.
Greeneville Tent Crusade
Greeneville Tent Crusade is planned for May 24 through June 4 at 3124 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville. Services are scheduled to begin each evening at 7 p.m. Evangelist D.R. Harrison will speak. Music will include The Nelons, The Inspirations, Ricky Atkinson, The Allens, The Elkins Family, The Tabb Family, The Horn Family, Frank Thacker, Of The Day and Aaron Butler. Additional information regarding the Greeneville Return Tent Crusade is available online at www.vohministries.org.