CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s table will serve a free hot meal Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway. The meal will be served as a drive-thru service during the allotted time, due to the increase in COVID cases.
GREENE RIDGE FWBC
Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist church will be having couples study Friday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will follow service on Sunday. Everyone is invited.
HARRIS MEMORIAL FWBC
A new Community Women’s Bible study, hosted by Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church, will held Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. The group will do a study from Precept Ministries, “Covenant.” The address is 4110 Sunnydale Road. Jan Rogers will lead the study. For more information or to order a workbook, contact Jan at 423-552-3622.
MT. BETHEL FWBC
Sunday night services at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, on Mt. Bethel Road, are canceled until further notice.
NEW BEGINNINGS CHURCH
New Beginnings Church, 223 Opie Arnold Road, Limestone, will having a Fill-A-Pew service Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. A fellowship dinner will follow. All are welcome.
UNION CHAPEL FWBC
Isaiah Baxter will be preaching Sunday at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. with preaching following at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.