CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Harrison, of Central Christian Church on 118 W Summer St., is continuing the study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective. Sunday’s teaching will examine John 10 about faithful and unfaithful shepherds. Church starts at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to join for Bible study and prayer on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. The church strongly encourages abiding by CDC guidelines for Covid-19.
OAKLAND CPC
Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford, will have Homecoming on Sunday at 11 a.m. This will be a drive up service. The Norton Family will be singing. Due to the Covid-19, the church will not have its traditional meal. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 423-257-6451