CEDAR CREEK COG
In building Worship services will resume Sunday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. at Cedar Creek Church of God. Covid – 19 precautions will be in place: masks, social distancing, etc. Adult Sunday school and Super Church, for children, will resume in building classes Feb. 7 at 9:30 a.m.
MY FATHERS HOUSE
My Fathers House Non-denominational Church, 1660 Whirlwind Road, will have church services beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Inside service or listen in you car in front of the church on station on 89.3 FM. Mask required inside church. The Rev. Robert Shipley invites everyone.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
The Rev. Rick Burgner will be bringing the message Sunday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community. Host pastor, the Rev. Buford Metcalf and congregation invites everyone to attend.
UNION CHAPEL FWBC
Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church on the Erwin Highway will be hosting a Revival Sunday, Jan. 31, through Thursday, Feb. 4. Service times will be as follows: Sunday at 6 p.m. and Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with different preachers each night and special singing. Come join us at church. It will be also be live streamed. The Rev. Lynn Neas is pastor.