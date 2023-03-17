Revival services will begin at East Greene Free Will Baptist Church, 1641 Kiser Blvd., this Monday, March 20, at 7 p.m. Evangelists Charlie Frasier and David Grugg will be speaking. Anthony Payne, host pastor, invites everyone.
GREENE RIDGE FWB
The Believers will sing at Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist Church this Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m.
LORD’S TABERNACLE
The Jeff Norris Singers, of Johnson City, will perform this Sunday morning, March 19, at Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Rd. Service time is 9:45 a.m. Pastor Buster Shelton welcomes everyone.
McMILLIAN FWB
Two Brothers and One will sing this Sunday, March 19, during the 10 a.m. service at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church, 665 McMillian Rd., Midway.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Rd., Limestone, will have a communion service led by Richard Sells this Sunday, March 19. Regular Sunday services with Sunday School begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Special music will be provided by the trio “Brothers of the Brush.” Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon title will be “What’s God’s Will for Me?” The regular Wednesday night Bible study meets at 6 p.m. For more information, check the church Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
MY FATHER’S HOUSE
Living Sanctuary will sing this Sunday morning, March 19, at My Father’s House, 1660 Whirlwind Rd. Service time is 10 a.m. The Rev. Junior Shipley invites everyone.
PYBURN FWB
Strong Ties will sing at Pyburn Freewill Baptist Church this Sunday morning, March 19. Service time is 10 a.m. Pastor Jonathan Jones welcomes everyone.