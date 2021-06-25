CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Harrison of Central Christian Church, 118 W. Summer St., is continuing the study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective. This Sunday’s teaching will continue examining the Upper Room Discourse from John 14. Church starts at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to join us for Bible study and prayer on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at 7 p.m.
GREENWOOD UMC
Greenwood United Methodist Church will have Vacation Bible School Saturday, June 26, from 10-11:30 a.m. for ages 10 and under. To register visit our Facebook page.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Singles 50+ will meet Saturday, June 26, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy, Greeneville.
MT BETHEL FWBC
Vacation Bible School, entitled “Big Fish Bay,” will be July 12-16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, located at 403 Mt. Bethel Road. There will be classes for preschool through adults. Host pastor, the Rev. Dwayne Steele, invites everyone.
MT. ZION CHURCH
Mt. Zion Church, located at 1031 Mt. Zion Road, Afton, will have Vacation Bible School June 27- July 1, from 6-8 p.m., titled “Destination Dig.” Classes will be available for babies, children and adults! All are welcome! Register at: https://www.mtzionumcafton.com.
PINE GROVE UMC
The Scott Family will sing Sunday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove United Methodist Church on Bright Hope Rd. Everyone is invited to attend.
ROMEO UMC
The Foundations will be singing Sunday, June 27, at 10 a.m. at the Romeo United Methodist Church, Located on Hwy 70, Lonesome Pine Trail.
SHILOH CPC
The Rev. Jim Mays will be bring the message on Sunday, June 27 during 10:30 a.m. worship at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1121 Shiloh Rd, Greeneville, TN 37745.
There will be no services Sunday, July 4, at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church.