MIDWAY UMC
Eric Daniels will be singing Sunday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. at Midway United Methodist Church. Host pastor, Jerry Holt, invites everyone to attend.
MY FATHERS HOUSE
My Fathers House Non-denominational Church, 1660 Whirlwind Road, will have church services beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Inside service or listen in you car in front of the church on station on 89.3 FM. Mask required inside church. The Rev. Robert Shipley invites everyone.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
The Saults Family will be singing Sunday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community. Host pastor, the Rev.Buford Metcalf, invites everyone to attend.