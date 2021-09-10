MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will be hosting Feed the Community, dine-in or drive-thru, Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or until the food is gone. The meal will consist of soup beans, greens, cornbread and dessert.
MT. CARMEL UMC
Brothers and One will be singing Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Mosheim. Host pastor is David Gibbs.
MY FATHER’S HOUSE
The Principal’s from Erwin will sing during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday at My Father’s House Non-Denominational Church on Whirlwind Road. The Rev. Junior Shipley would like to invite everyone to attend.
NEW BEGINNING CHURCH
Homecoming will be Sunday at 10 a.m. at New Beginning Church, 223 Opie Arnold Road, Limestone. Pastor Isaiah Baxter will preach and special guest singers, Josh and Sarah Gilliam, will sing. There will be a fellowship picnic to follow at David Crockett Birthplace State Park.
NEW HARVEST CHURCH
New Harvest Church, 434 Old Knoxville Hwy Greeneville, is hosting “Love & Respect” Building Blocks, a six-week relationship building course, starting Sunday from 6-8 p.m. The course is free and will continue each Sunday through Oct. 24. Married, dating, and unmarried alike will benefit from the material as we study the unique design of men and women and how to improve communication with these unique designs in mind. Find out more and RSVP on our newharvestchurchtn Facebook page.
NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC CHURCH
Notre Dame Catholic Church will hold a celebration Mass Sunday beginning at 11:30 a.m. to mark the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of the Diocese of East Tennessee. A picnic lunch will be provided by the church following the Mass. Mass will be celebrated outside and masks will be required. Please note that the celebration Mass will take the place of the usual three separate Masses, as all congregants join together to celebrate.
PHILADELPHIA CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
The 79th Annual Homecoming will be Sunday 10 a.m. at Philadelphia Church of the Nazarene, 1214 Corby Bridge Road, Chuckey. Music ministry will be by Threads of Faith and the Message will be by Rev. Terry Johnson. A bountiful dinner will be served afterwards.
REHOBETH UMC
Saundra Ball will be singing and James Fain will preach Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at Rehobeth United Methodist Church. Everyone is welcome to attend.
SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
Reserve you seat now for Dinner with the Doctor titled “Toughen Up!” Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 710 Asheville Highway, Greeneville. The speaker will be Dr. Diane Coffey, PT, DPT, CHT will discuss fall prevention awareness. A plant-based meal will be served by donation.
SHILOH CPC
Are You Running From God? Shiloh C.P. Church, 1121 Shiloh Road, invites everyone to a 5-week study using the book of Jonah. This study will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall and also online (email: shilohcumberland@gmail.com for zoom information). Please bring a bible and masks are encouraged.
UNION CHAPEL FWBC
Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church will be having Revival beginning Sunday at 9:30 a.m. with friends and family day and then again at 5 p.m.; then Monday-Thursday at 7 p.m. There will be no services Sept. 17 and 18. On Sept 19 services will be at 5 p.m. There will be different preachers and special singing each night. Everyone is invited to join. The church will be live streaming the services online each night.