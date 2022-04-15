ANTIOCH UMC
Antioch United Methodist Church will have an Easter sunrise service Sunday at 7:15 a.m. Breakfast will be served. Sunday school for all ages will follow the breakfast. Come one come all.
BEWLEY’S CHAPEL UMC
Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon at Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church located at 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, Mosheim.
GREENE RIDGE FWBC
Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist church will have Easter egg hunt Saturday at 2 p.m. at Roger and Noraline Hensley home, 374 Greene Ridge Loop, Afton.
GREENEVILLE CPC
See how many brightly colored eggs you can find in the Walk Through Egg Hunt in the yard of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian (Cannonball) Church in downtown Greeneville. The “Unique Egg Hunt” will be Sunday, April 10, starting at 1 p.m. through Saturday, April 16, at 3 p.m. Prizes may be picked up Easter morning or April 18.
HARRIS MEMORIAL FWBC
Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church, 4110 Sunnydale Road, Greeneville, will have a special Community Easter Sunrise Service beginning at 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday. The service will be followed with a fellowship meal in our church Annex and then an Easter egg hunt for children and adults. All are welcome to join us in this celebration of our Lord’s Resurrection in praise and worship. For information contact Pastor Ken Smith at (423)620-3893.
HARDINS CHAPEL UMC
Hardins Chapel United Methodist Church, 3320 Baileyton Road, will host a Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. at the church.
Hardins Chapel United Methodist Church and the Hardins Chapel Ruritan Club will host an Easter Egg Hunt, this Saturday at 2 p.m. Everyone should gather in the community center building. There will be refreshments and prizes.
Hardins Chapel United Methodist Church, 3320 Baileyton Road, will have Easter Sunrise service this Sunday at 7 a.m. Following the service the Hardins Chapel Ruritan club will be serving a free breakfast. Regular worship service is at 10 a.m. and there will be no Sunday School this week only.
HORSE CREEK MISSION CHURCH
Horse Creek Mission Church, 1665 Horse Creek Park Road will be having an Easter egg hunt Saturday at 1 p.m. Dinner will be served. Everyone is welcome, bring the kids and join the fun. The Rev. Wayne Rice is host pastor.
JONES MEMORIAL AME ZION CHURCH
Jones Memorial AME Zion Church, 201 Clem St., will be having a “Raise & Shine” sun raise service Easter morning at 6 a.m. Sunday school will follow at 9:45 a.m. with the regular worship service at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. The Rev. Van Scott is host pastor.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Christian Singles Network 21+ meets the fourth Saturday each month 9:30-11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville.
LORD’S TABERNACLE CHURCH
Spring Revival at Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Road, will be through Sunday night at 7 p.m. Evangelist, the Rev. Ed Jennings from Asheville will be preaching. There will be special singing nightly. Host Pastor, Buster Shelton, welcomes everyone.
McMILLIAN FWBC
McMillian Free Will Baptist Church will host a Sunrise service Sunday at 7 a.m. The Easter worship service and play will be Sunday at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
MORNING STAR BAPTIST CHURCH
Morning Star Baptist Church in Limestone will have an Easter sunrise service Sunday at 6:45 a.m. The Rev. Tony Darnell invites everyone to attend.
MT. BETHEL FWBC
Easter Sunrise Services will be Sunday at 7 a.m. at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptost Church, located at 403 Mt. Bethel Road. There will be no evening service. Pastor Dwayne Steele invites everyone to attend.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Alleluia, Christ is Risen! Come worship with Mt. Bethel Christian Church this Easter Sunday at 10:25 a.m. as Minister Palma L. Bennett’s sermon focuses on “The Basics of the Resurrection.” Tom Crowder, Country Music recording artist, will lead the congregation in joyful praise and deliver a special performance. Cupcakes, cookies and coffee will be served in the Fellowship Hall following the service. Praising God for 187 years, Mt. Bethel welcomes all to join us Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday School, Worship at 10:25 a.m. and Wednesday Night Bible Study at 6:00 p.m. For more information, visit our Facebook page or our website at www.mtbethelcc.dns.net.
PEOPLES TABERNACLE
The youth group of The Peoples Tabernacle will be hosting an Easter egg hunt Saturday at 1 p.m. Don Adams will be telling the Easter story. There will be lots of eggs, prizes and treats for all children.
The Peoples Tabernacle will have an Easter sunrise service Sunday at 6:30 a.m.
PINE GROVE FWBC
An Easter egg hunt will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church on Horton Highway.
An Easter sunrise service will be Sunday at 7 p.m. at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church on Horton Highway.
PINE GROVE AND HARTMAN’S CHAPEL UMC
Pine Grove and Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Churches will host a joint Easter egg hunt Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Hartman’s Chapel UMC, 3497 Old Kentucky Road W., Mosheim. Event will feature an egg hunt, games with prizes, the Easter bunny will be available to meet attendees. There will also be a photo booth, craft area live sheep to pet and feed and story time about Easter. Food will be provided.
UNION CHAPEL FWBC
Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church is having an Easter Egg Hunt and fun day Saturday beginning at noon at 65 Afton Road, Afton, across from Southern 44 on by pass, Everyone is welcome to attend.
The Rev. Asa Adams will be preaching at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Easter Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. and preaching will start at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
UNION FWBC
Union Free Will Baptist Church on Ray Casteel Road will have a sunrise service at 7 a.m. and the Easter drama “Glorious Day” at 10 a.m. on April 17. There will be no evening service. Pastor Jeff Gibson welcomes all.
WEST GREENE FWBC
West Greene Free Will Baptist Church will have an Easter egg hunt and fellowship Saturday at 11 a.m. at the church located at 4920 Shackleford Road, Mosheim. There will be an egg hunt and games for the children and fellowship for the adults. Everyone is invited to attend.