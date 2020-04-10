BROWN SPRING AND BIG SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCHES
Brown Spring Baptist Church on Brown Springs Road will not be having their first and second worship services.
Big Spring Baptist Church on Big Spring Drive will not have their 9:30 a.m. worship service.
All activities are canceled until April 12. For concerns, please contact the Rev. Richard Long at 423-329-0399.
CEDAR CREEK COG
As of now, all services are canceled due to the coronavirus threat. We are trying to support the efforts to prevent spreading of the virus. Pastor Charles Heater is planning a Facebook live message for Sunday at 10 a.m.
CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table meal scheduled for April 20 at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy, Greeneville, has been canceled.
GREENEVILLE FIRST FWB
All services at Greeneville First Free Will Baptist are canceled until further notice due to the COVID-19.
LORDS TABERNACLE CHURCH
Easter Sunrise service will be Sunday, April 12, at 7 a.m. outside at Lord’s Tabernacle Church. The Rev Charlie McKamey will bring message. All other services will be live streamed on church Facebook page at 10 a.m..
Host pastor is Buster Shelton.
MORNINGSTAR INDEPENDENT BAPTIST CHURCH
Morningstar Independent Baptist Church will have a drive-in sunrise service Sunday, April 12, at 6:45 a.m.
Morningstar Independent Baptist Church will have a drive-in worship service every Sunday in April at 10:30 a.m.
The Rev. Tony Darnell invites everyone.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
People’s Tabernacle will be closed until further notice. Host pastor is David Tweed.
VICTORY CHURCH OF GOD
Victory Church of God will have no services until April 5. All services will be live streamed on Victory Church of God Facebook and on YouTube.