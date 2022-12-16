ASBURY UMC
Asbury United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., will host the Christmas cantata "Tapestry of Light" on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10:30 a.m.
ST. JAMES EPISCOPAL
St. James Episcopal Church, 107 W. Church St., will host the Fourth Sunday of Advent services on Dec. 18 at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Christmas Eve services are planned at 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. On Christmas Day, services are planned at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
FIRST BAPTIST OF GREENEVILLE
First Baptist Church of Greeneville, 211 N. Main St., will host a Silent Lord's Supper on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.
TRINITY UMC
Trinity United Methodist Church, 524 Tusculum Blvd., will host a Christmas cantata on Sunday, Dec. 18, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
GREYSTONE FWB
11th Hour, from Nashville, will present its "Christmas in the Mountains" concert on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m., at Greystone Free Will Baptist Church., 5345 Greystone Rd. Doors open at 6 p.m. Jewel Stevenson will perform a medley of Christmas songs. Pastor Dylan Bailey welcomes everyone.
HARTMAN'S CHAPEL UMC
Hartmans Chapel United Methodist Church on Old Kentucky Road, West, will present the Christmas play “The Final Assignment,” on Sunday evening, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. Beth Ricker is the play director. Refreshments will be served following the program. Everyone is invited. Pastor Matt Wright is the host minister.
McMILLIAN FWB
McMillian Free Will Baptist Church will have its Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will have its annual Christmas program, entitled It All Happened In the Country,” on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. The Rev. Jerry Holt, host pastor, invites everyone to attend.
MOSHEIM FELLOWSHIP
Mosheim Fellowship Church will be hosting a Christmas play on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
OVERLOOK DRIVE FWB
Overlook Drive Free Will Baptist Church, 105 Windward Lane, will host a Christmas Cantata on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. The church youth will present special performances under the direction of Dr. Russ Ambrose. Finger foods will be served in fellowship hall following the service. Everyone is welcome.
SHILOH CPC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church Children & Youth will present "Twas the Night Before Christmas" on Sunday, December 18th at 4 pm. We will enjoy food & Santa afterwards in the Fellowship Hall. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, a service is planned at 5:30 p.m. for people to gather and "receive from God the comfort (if not the joy) we need during this holiday season." A Christmas Eve Candlelight Service is planned at Shiloh on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. On Christmas morning, Dec. 25, the church will hold a worship service at 10:30 a.m. There will be no Sunday School classes.
WEST GREENE FWB
West Greene Free Will Baptist Church will host the Christmas play, "Tell Me the Story of Jesus" this Sunday, Dec. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.