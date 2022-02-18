BEWLEY’S CHAPEL UMC
Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry will be open every Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon at Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church located at 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, Mosheim.
CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s table will serve a free hot meal Monday from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway. The meal will be served as a drive-thru service during the allotted time, due to the increase in COVID cases.
HARRIS MEMORIAL FWBC
A new Community Women’s Bible study, hosted by Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church, will held Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. The group will do a study from Precept Ministries, “Covenant.” The address is 4110 Sunnydale Road. Jan Rogers will lead the study. For more information or to order a workbook, contact Jan at 423-552-3622.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Singles 50+ will meets the fourth Saturday each month from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville.
NEW BEGINNINGS CHURCH
New Beginnings Church, 223 Opie Arnold Road, Limestone, will having a Fill-A-Pew service on Sunday at 10 a.m. A fellowship dinner will follow. All are welcome.
UNION FWBC
The Rev. Roy Roach will preach Sunday at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church on the Erwin Hwy. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. and preaching follows at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.