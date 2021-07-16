CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals Monday, July 19, from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time and pick up your meal.
CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Harrison of Central Christian Church, 118 W. Summer St. is continuing the study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective. This Sunday’s teaching will continue examining the Upper Room Discourse from John 14. The next several Sundays will focus on the Holy Spirit and New Covenant Law. Church starts at 10:30 am. All are welcome to join us for Bible study and prayer on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.
GOLDEN GATE FULL GOSPEL CHURCH
Golden Gate Full Gospel Church will be hosting Vacation Bible school Saturday, July 17, from 9-4 p.m. The theme is “S’more’s For Jesus.” Host pastor, Lynn Knight, invites everyone.
GREENWOOD UMC
Greenwood United Methodist Church, 645 Sam Doak St., will be hosting an ice cream supper, Saturday, July 17, from 4-7 p.m. The public is invited. The proceeds will benefit repairs to the Ark playground.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Singles Ministry 50+ will meet Saturday, July 24, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God. For more information, contact Marlene at 845-764-0726. The church is located at 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
MILLERS CHAPEL CHURCH
Miller’s Chapel Church, 2105 Miller’s Chapel Road, Greeneville, will be having vacation Bible school called ROAR. Classes will be July 25-29. Times are as follows: July 25 — 6-8:30 p.m., July 26-29 — 6:30-8:30 p.m. A picnic will be July 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Classes for all ages including adults. Everyone welcome! For more information call 423-329-5327.
NEW HAVEN CHURCH
New Haven Church, 65 Chuckey-Doak Road, will host Vacation Bible School Monday-Friday, July 19-July 23, from 6-8 p.m. nightly, except Friday night the program will be presented at 7 p.m. There will be classes for all ages. The Theme is “Alpine Ascent-Find Strength In God’s Word”. Join us nightly for Bible lessons, crafts and refreshments. Host pastor is Keith Williams.
PINE SPRING BAPTIST CHURCH
Pine Spring Baptist Church, 4765 Houston Valley Road, Greeneville, will be hosting Vacation Bible School One Day Fun Day Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for preschool through 6th grades. Lunch will be provided. There will be craft time, inflatables, snow cones and gift bags for each child. The salvation plan will be presented for the 2nd grade and up by Brother Bob Praytor, pastor. Parents are welcome. The cost is free. In case of bad weather, a new date will be scheduled. Please see the Pine Springs Baptist Church Facebook page for updates.
PLEASANT HILL CHURCH
Pleasant Hill Church, Bull Gap, will be having a Revival Sunday-Tuesday, July 18-20, starting at 6:30 p.m. Pastor David Gibbs will be preaching. There will be special music every night. Host pastor is Charles Heck.
SHILOH CPC
The Foundations will be singing Sunday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Rd.
Vacation Bible School will be held Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. until noon at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyteiran Church, 1121 Shiloh Road. Come and learn about the story of Noah. There will be activities, singing and lots of fun! Light snacks and drinks will be provided.
STILL WATER CHURCH
Still Water Church, 600 Stills Road, will be hosting a Camp Meeting and Fellowship Revival, Thursday-Sunday, July 22-25. Service times are as follows: Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Featured singers include Gerald Crabb, Billy Joe Hall, The Emorys and many more. There will be speakers from across America featured throughout the week. Pastor Jerry and Nancy Gunter invites everyone to attend. For more information call 423-470-2031.
UNION CHAPEL FWBC
Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church on the Erwin Highway will be having a One Day Bible School “The Ark We’re All In This Together” Wednesday, July 21st, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Come join us in the Ark for all ages and Adults.
UNION FWBC
Union Free Will Baptist Church, off Ray Casteel Road, will be having homecoming Sunday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. Roger Ealey will be preaching and Living Sanctuary will be singing. Lunch will follow the service. Everyone is welcomed.