LIGHTHOUSE AOG
The Greene County Singles 50+ will be meeting Nov. 27 from 9:30-11 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
MCMILLIAN FWBC
The Foundations will be singing Sunday at 10 a.m. at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome to attend.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will be hosting a live Nativity scene in their church park Dec. 4-5 from 6-8 p.m. Jerry Holt, church pastor, welcomes everyone.
SHILOH CPC AND MT. HEBRON UMC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church will have a Joint Community Thanksgiving Service Sunday at 4 p.m. at Mt. Hebron UMC, 685 Mt. Hebron Road. The churches will be collecting food for the Food Bank.
TIMBER RIDGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church, 80 timber Ridge Road, invites the public to attend their Christmas Decorating Gathering and free hot dog supper Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the church. Participation in decorating the Chrismon Tree and hanging ourdoor greens. The supper starts at 6 p.m. with seating around the firepit or indoors. Christmas cookies and a take-home craft kit will be provided. For more information, please visit their webside www.trpctn.org or call/text 423-329-0466.
UNION CHAPEL FWBC
Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, Erwin Highway, will have a Community Thanksgiving Service Sunday at 4 p.m. The Scotty Norton Family will be singing. A meal will be served following the singing. Everyone is welcome. The Thanksgiving service will be livestreamed. The Rev. Lynn Neas is pastor.
UNION FWBC
Down Pour will be singing Sunday at 10 a.m. at Union Free Will Baptist Church, Ray Casteel Road.