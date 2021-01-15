CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals Monday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those needing a meal may drop by during this time. Social distancing will be in place.
COMMUNITY PRAYER GATHERING
The monthly community/county prayer gathering is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, in front of the Greene County Courthouse. Everyone is invited, and encouraged to attend, for a time of prayer for our community and our country.
MT. BETHEL FWBC
Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, located on Mt. Bethel Road in Greeneville, will resume services beginning Sunday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. and at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Masks will be required and social distancing. Life streaming will also continue.