CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Harrison of Central Christian Church, 118 W. Summer Street, is continuing the study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective. This Sunday’s teaching will be Jesus as the True Vine from John 15. Church starts at 10:30 a.m. Also, all are welcome to join us for Bible study and prayer meeting on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at 7 p.m.
CHIMNEY TOP FWBC
Chimney Top Free Will Baptist Church, 1330 Chimney Top Loop, Fall Branch, will celebrate Homecoming Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. DownPour will be singing and Bro. Danny Willis will be bringing the message. A covered dish lunch will follow. Everyone is welcome!
COMMUNITY PRAYER GATHERING
The monthly community/county prayer gathering is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in front of the Greene County Courthouse. Everyone is invited, and encouraged to attend, for a time of prayer for our community and our country.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF BAILEYTON
First Baptist Church of Baileyton will begin hosting Word of Life Youth Ministry. The first group meeting will be Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Word of Life Ministries has a focus on three areas: discipleship, evangelism and spiritual formation. This ministry offers biblical lessons with relevant and personal applications to each student’s life. Lessons will be age appropriate, with activities, games and discussion about the lessons.
JACKSON’S CHAPEL FWBC
Jackson’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church will be having Homecoming Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m. The Foundations will be singing and the Rev. Gary Norton will preach. Host pastor, Jeff Blake invites everyone to attend.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Singles Ministry 50+ will meet Aug. 28 from 9:30-11 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God. For more information, contact Marlene at 845-764-0726. The church is located at 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
Jacob’s Well, sponsored by St. James Lutheran Church, will host lunch Sept. 2 at the St. James Community Center. It will be a pickup meal only, starting at 10:30 am.
UNITED BAPTIST CHURCH
The Browders will sing Sunday at 10 a.m. at United Baptist Church, 2639 Buckingham Road. Everyone is welcome.