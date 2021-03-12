CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals Monday 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time. Social distancing will be in place.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will be having a free drive through lunch Thursday, March 18, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until the food is gone.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in the White Sands community will be observing Friends and Family day Sunday at 10 a.m. The Scottie Norton family and Sherry Tilson will be singing. The Rev. Buford Metcalf invites everyone to attend. There will be no evening services.
SHILOH CPC
On March 31 at 6 p.m. Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt. Everyone in the community is invited. Toddlers through fifth grade will be participating in the egg hunt. Masks are encouraged.
Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church. No breakfast or Sunday School.
UNION FWBC
The Saults Family will be singing and Mike Young will be preaching Sunday at 10 a.m. during the morning service at Union Free Will Baptist Church on Ray Casteel Road in Greeneville. Pastor Jeff Gibson welcomes everyone.