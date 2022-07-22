The churches of the Baileyton Methodist Circuit will host a one-day Vacation Bible School at Baileyton Methodist Church, 1035 Baileyton Main St., on Saturday, July 23. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The event will conclude at 3 p.m. Lunch will be served. There will be classes for all ages. The theme will be “Heroes of Faith.” Pastor Greg Davis invites everyone.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
The sermon series “Word Pictures of the New Testament” will continue this Sunday by Minister Palma L. Bennett at Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone. This week’s sermon focus will be “Love … It’s a Verb!” Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. The church also hosts Bible Study each Wednesday at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Visit the church’s Facebook page for additional information.
MY FATHER’S HOUSE
My Father’s House on Whirlwind Road will have a Saturday Morning Bible School this Saturday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be classes for both children and adults. Pastor Junior Shipley welcomes everyone.
OAKLAND CPC
Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford, will have a Vacation Bible School and Carnival on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be fun, food, games and Bible stories. All ages are welcome. For more details, call 423-571-0478.
PINE GROVE FWB
Homecoming will be held Sunday, July 24 at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 12690 Horton Hwy. Service time is 10 a.m. Singers will be No Name But His. The Rev. Pete Smith is host pastor.
STILL WATER CHURCH
Still Water Church, 600 Stills Road, Greeneville, is hosting its annual Camp Meeting now through Sunday, July 24. Service times Friday and Saturday, July 22-23, are 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Lunch will be served following the morning services. Pastors Jerry and Nancy Gunter invite everyone to attend.