Vacation Bible School will be held June 8-10 at Bridges Chapel Church of God from 6:00 PM until 8:15 PM each night. The church is located at 2665 Kingsport Highway. For more information or to sign up, call the church at 639-6363 or Charline Bird at 552-3362.
HARDIN’S CHAPEL UMC
Hardin’s Chapel United Methodist Church will host a special memorial service on Sunday, June 5 at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary to honor those who have been interred in the church cemetery during the last year. The cemetery decoration will be held June 4-5.
PINEY GROVE FWB
Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in the White Sands Community will be observing Old Timers Day on Sunday, June 5. Services begin at 10 a.m. The Rev. Bob and Laurie Smallwood, of Lebanon, Va., will sing. There will be no evening services. Pastor Buford Metcalf invites everyone to attend.
NEW LIFE BAPTIST
New Life Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, June 5. Service time is 10 a.m.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
This Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett at Mt. Bethel Christian Church will be entitled “The Importance of Little Things.” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and communion. The Mt. Bethel Trio will present a special acapella musical performance. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10:25 a.m. A new series focusing on the difficult Biblical scriptures is being at Wednesday Night Bible Study, which starts at 6 p.m. The church is located at 361 Clear Springs Road, in Limestone. For more information, visit the Mt. Bethel Christian Church page on Facebook.
UNION CHAPEL FWB
Dr. Russ Ambrose will preach at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church on the Erwin Highway on Sunday June 5. Sunday School starts at 9.30 a.m. with preaching at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.