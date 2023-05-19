BEWLEY’S CHAPEL
Bewley’s Chapel Church will have its memorial service this Sunday, May 21. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m., and the service will be at 2 p.m. The speakers will be Kent Bewley and Dale Keasling.
CAVALRY BAPTIST
Roger Shelton will minister through message and song this Sunday morning, May 21, at Calvary Baptist Church, 328 Biddle St. Service time is 10 a.m.
CHUCKEY METHODIST
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, May 21, at Chuckey Methodist Church. Worship service begins at 10 a.m., followed by a meal at 11:30 a.m. The annual cemetery decoration will also be held on Sunday.
GOSHEN VALLEY COG
Eventide will sing June 4 during the 10:30 a.m. service at Goshen Valley Church of God, 2010 Goshen Valley Road, in Church Hill.
LORD’S TABERNACLE
Evangelist Donald and Tammy Harding from Wise Virginia will be singing this Sunday morning, May 21, at Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Rd. Service time is 9:45 a.m Pastor Buster Shelton welcomes everyone.
McMILLIAN FWB
Donnie Howell will sing this Sunday morning, May 21, during the 10 a.m. service at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone welcome.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP
The Brothers and One will sing at Midway Fellowship Church on Sunday, May 21, during the 11 a.m. service. Pastor Jerry Holt invites everyone.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
Guest speaker Tony Cox will articulate on “The Search for Humility,” during the 10:30 a.m. service this Sunday, May 21, at Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone. Reece Buckingham will lead congregational singing and Richard Sells will deliver the communion meditation. Special Music will be provided by Palma and Todd Bennett. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. Weekly Wednesday night Bible Study is at 6 p.m. For more information, check the church Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
MT. CARMEL
Madison Metcalf will sing and Covin Shelton will preach this Sunday morning, May 21, at Mt. Carmel Church, near Mosheim. Service time is 9:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend. The monthly sing at the Mt. Carmel Fellowship Hall will be cancelled for the month of May. Singing will resume on June 25 at 4 p.m. Decoration of graves at Mt. Carmel Cemetery is May 28.
MY FATHER’S HOUSE
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, May 21, at My Father’s House, 1660 Whirlwind Road. Service time is 10 a.m. Scottie and Renee Norton will sing. There will be no evening service. The Rev. Junior Shipley welcomes everyone.
OAKLAND CPC
Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 294 Oakland Road, in Telford, will hold Family Day this Sunday, May 21. Service time is 10:30 a.m. Jaidyns Call will be singing. A covered dish meal will be served after the service. Cemetery decoration will also be held on Sunday. Donations for upkeep of the cemetery are appreciated. Please see Gary Harris or Faine Presley or call 423-257-6451 for more information.
PINE GROVE FWB
Isaiah Baxter will be preaching Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove FWB Church, 12690 Horton Hwy. Pete Smith is host pastor.
PINEY GROVE FWB
The Saults Family will sing this Sunday evening, May 21, at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 990 Piney Grove Road, in the White Sands community. Service time is 6 p.m. Pastor Buford Metcalf and congregation invite everyone to attend.
ST. JOSEPH CHAPEL FWB
Homecoming and decoration will be held this Sunday, May 21, at St. Joseph Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Midway. Service time is 9:30 a.m. Lunch will follow.
WAYSIDE FWB
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, May 21, at Wayside Free Will Baptist Church. Service time is 10 a.m. The Foundations will sing. A meal will follow. There will be no evening service. Pastor Leonard Cutshaw invites everyone.