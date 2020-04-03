BROWN SPRING AND BIG SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCHES
Brown Spring Baptist Church on Brown Springs Road will not be having their first and second worship services.
Big Spring Baptist Church on Big Spring Drive will not have their 9:30 a.m. worship service.
All activities are canceled until April 12. For concerns, please contact the Rev. Richard Long at 423-329-0399.
CEDAR CREEK COG
As of now, all services are canceled due to the coronavirus threat. We are trying to support the efforts to prevent spreading of the virus. Pastor Charles Heater is planning a Facebook live message for Sunday at 10 a.m.
GREENEVILLE FIRST FWB
All services at Greeneville First Free Will Baptist are canceled until further notice due to the COVID-19.
LICK CREEK VALLEY CHURCH
Lick Creek Valley Church, Mt. Carmel Rd., Mosheim will have food available for emergency only on Saturday, April 4. from 9 a.m. until noon. Recipients will remain in their vehicles and someone will bring the food to your car. Due to the corona virus, there will be no admittance into the clothing room or the food pantry. If you don’t need the food, please stay home. Thanks for your understanding.
LORDS TABERNACLE CHURCH
All church services canceled at Lords Tabernacle Church 1104 Arnold Road for Sunday, April 5, due to precautions for Covid 19 virus. Host pastor is Buster Shelton.
MORNINGSTAR INDEPENDANT BAPTIST CHURCH
Morningstar Independent Baptist Church will have a drive-in worship service every Sunday in April at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Tony Darnell invites everyone.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
People’s Tabernacle will be closed until further notice. Host pastor is David Tweed.
VICTORY CHURCH OF GOD
Victory Church of God will have no services until April 5. All services will be live streamed on Victory Church of God Facebook and on YouTube.