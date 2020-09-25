CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Harrison, of Central Christian Church on 118 W Summer St., is continuing the study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective. Sunday’s teaching will examine John 10 about faithful and unfaithful shepherds. Church starts at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to join for Bible study and prayer on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. The church strongly encourages abiding by CDC guidelines for Covid-19.
McMILLIAN FWBC
The Damascus Road will be singing Sunday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome.
ROMEO UMC
In observance of the National and Global Day of Prayer, Romeo United Methodist Church invites all to participate in a community time of prayer Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Romeo UMC, located at 11095 Lonesome Pine Trail (Highway 70), Bulls Gap. Host pastor Melinda Sturm asks that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
SHILOH CPC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church will have Worship on the Mountain at Camp John Speer, 2154 Viking Mountain Road on Sunday at 11 a.m. Those attending can bring a lawn chair or sit in a provided folding chair. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are encouraged. Casual dress.
The deadline for lunch reservations was Tuesday. If lunch reservations were not made, please bring your own lunch.
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church: shilohcpc.net
Camp John Speer: campjohnspeer.com
Camp John Speer will have a workday on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. It will include re-working the waterslide, cleaning gutters, building an insulated box around the well filtration system and sawing trees and brush. Lunch will be provided. For more information contact Pastor Tammy Greene at 423-972-5525.