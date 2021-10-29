ASHEVILLE HIGHWAY COC
Asheville Highway Church of Christ will be hosting a one day lectureship Nov. 6. Coffee and donuts will be available from 8:30-8:50 a.m. for those early birds that wish to come and fellowship a little. After the morning lessons there will be a fellowship meal. Everyone is invited, please come and hear the gospel. Singing will start at 8:50 a.m. with the first lesson beginning at 9 a.m. For more information, please contact Joshua Ferguson at 423-787-7876. More information is available on the church Facebook page.
CEDAR GROVE UMC
Cedar Grove United Methodist Church on Chuckey Pike will host a drive-thru Trunk-r-Treat Sunday starting at 4:30 p.m.
EASTER GAP AND STILL WATER CHURCHES
Easter Gap Church, 5245 Revere Road, Marshall, North Carolina, and Still Water Church, 600 Stills Road, Greeneville, will be hosting the Revival with B.J. Hall will begin Sunday and run through Wednesday. Service times are as follows: Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. in Still Water Church, Sunday evening at 6 p.m. in Easter Gap Church; Monday through Wednesday evenings 7 p.m. at Still Water Church.
HORSE CREEK MISSION CHURCH
Horse Creek Mission Church, 1665 Horse Creek Park Road, will be hosting a Halleugh Night starting Friday at 6 p.m. Children need to be picked up by noon Saturday, Oct. 30. Supper and breakfast will be served. Come join in on the food, fellowship, devotions, games and a whole lot of Jesus. For more information contact Shelly Rice at 828-767-0060. The Rev. Wayne Rice is host pastor. Everyone is welcome.
LIMESTONE FWBC
Limestone Free Will Baptist Church will be hosting a GriefShare “Surviving The Holidays” event Nov. 18 from 4-6 p.m. at the church. This free event is to encourage adults grieving the loss of a loved one this holiday season. Go to GriefShare.org for more information or call Cathy at 423-620-2804.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will host their annual Trail of Treats Saturday from 5-7 p.m. in the church parking lot. Bring the kids and enjoy the treats.
MT. BETHEL FWBC
Youth Sunday will be observed Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m. at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church located at 403 Mt. Bethel Road.
Fill-A-Pew will be Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m. at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church located at 403 Mt. Bethel Road. Heavenly Reflections will be singing.
MY FATHER’S HOUSE
Youth Sunday will be observed Sunday starting at 10 a.m. at My Fathers House at 1660 Whirlwind Road. Sixteen year old Jackson Castle will bring the message and Madison Metcalf will be singing. The Rev. Junior Shipley would like to invite everyone to this special youth service.
NEW HAVEN CHURCH
The Paul Family of Michigan will be singing Sunday during the 6 p.m. service at New Haven Church Fellowship Building, 65 Chuckey Doak Road. Host Pastor Keith Williams and the congregation welcome everyone.
OAKLAND CPC
Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford, will be having a trick or treat party Sunday night from 6-8 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Hot Dogs, Chips and drinks will be provided. Everyone is welcome. For information call 423-571-0478.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
Youth Sunday will be observed Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m. at People’s Tabernacle. Josh Morgan will bring the message. Host pastor, David Tweed, invites everyone to attend.
SHILOH CPC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Road, will be hosting a Trunk-r-Treat Sunday from 6-7 p.m. in the church parking lot.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
Jacob’s Well at St. James Lutheran Church will be serving a take out meal Thursday during the hours of 10:30 a.m. until noon. It will be served in the cafe adjacent to Appalachian Helping Hands. Everyone is welcome.
Victory COG
Victory Church of God will be hosting a Veteran's Day service Nov. 7 during morning worship at 10:30. The Honor Guard will be present. Everyone is welcome to attend.