GREENEVILLE CPC
Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church invites the community to the interactive Walk Through Nativity at the church located at 201 N. Main St. Entrance is through the Main St. gate and follow the signs through five different stops in the story. There is a QR code located on the entrance banner that smart phones can scan for a recording of the choir singing carols to enhance the experience.
UNION FWBC
A Christmas play titled “An Old Fashion Christmas” will be presented Sunday at 10 a.m. at Union Free Will Baptist Church on Ray Casteel Road.