Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, Mosheim, will host a Decoration Service on Sunday, May 15. A covered dish lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. The program will start at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Steve Ryman to speak. Special singing will be held.
LOVE’S MEMORIAL
Love’s Memorial Church on Poplar Springs Road will host a Decoration Service on Sunday, May 15, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Dan Palmer will speak. Lunch will be served following the service.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Minister Palma L. Bennett will speak on “Women — A Symbol of God?” this Sunday, May 15, at Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship service at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday Night Bible Study begins at 6 p.m. Visit the church’s Facebook page or website at www.mtbethelcc.dns.net for more details.
ST. JOSEPH CHAPEL FWB
St. Joseph Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Midway will have Homecoming and Decoration on Sunday, May 15. Services will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Paul Ragon will speak. Lunch will follow the services. There will be no evening services. Host Pastor Jeremy Seaton invites everyone.
MT. ZION UMC
Revivals service will be held May 15-18, at 6:30 p.m. each night, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. On Monday, the Rev. Clyde Hester will speak with music by Tommy Collins. On Tuesday, the Rev. Sharon Bowers will speak with music by Steve and Loretta Metcalf. On Wednesday, Dylan Bailey will speak with music by James, Grace and Mercy Buchanan.