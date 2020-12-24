MT. BETHEL FWBC
All in person services at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, located on Mt. Bethel Road in Greeneville, are canceled until further notice. Services will be streamed live Sunday morning services on the church’s Facebook page.
MY FATHER’S HOUSE NDC
My Father’s House Non-Denominational Church located on Whirlwind Road holds service every Sunday morning worship beginning at 10 a.m. Service can be inside the church with mask and social distancing or listen from your car. Host pastor, the Rev. Junior Shipley welcomes everyone.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
The Rev. Rick Burgner will be bringing the message at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community Sunday, Dec. 27., at 6 p.m. Host pastor, the Rev. Buford Metcalf, invites everyone to attend.
UNION CHAPEL FWBC
Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church on Erwin Hwy. will be having Sunday morning services beginning at 9.30 a.m. There will be no Sunday or Wednesday night services until the first of the year.