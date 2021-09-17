FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
On each Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Baileyton, classes will be available as follows: Gopher Buddies, Ages 4-6; Olympians, grades 1-6; and Fifty1, Grades 7-12. Bring your family. Prayer and preaching will be at 6:30 p.m. There will be lots to do in each class! For more information, call Judi Napier at 423-335-3551, or Pastor Tanner Mundy at 828-312-0383.
GREENEVILLE FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
Greeneville First Church of the Nazarene, 201 Unaka Street, Greeneville will host revival Sept. 21 through Sept. 26. Services will be 7 p.m. nightly, Sunday services 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. Evangelist will be Dr. Gary Bond. Host pastor is the Rev. Stephen Rutherford. Everyone is invited to attend.
LICK CREEK VALLEY HOUSE OF PRAYER
Lick Creek Valley House of Prayer will celebrate Homecoming Sunday at 10 a.m. The featured singers will be Tommy and Vickie Austin with Appalachian Trail. Due to social distancing, food will not be served. Paul Ragon is host Pastor.
LOVE’S MEMORIAL UMC
The Saults family will be singing Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Love’s Memorial United Methodist Church on Popular Springs Road.
McMILLIAN FWBC
James Buchanan will be singing Sunday during the 10 a.m. worship service at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. The Believers will be singing Sunday during the 4 p.m. service. Everyone is welcome to attend.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will be hosting the Feed the Community dine-in or drive-thru, Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or until the food is gone. Meal consists of soup beans, greens, cornbread and dessert.
NEW HARVEST CHURCH
New Harvest Church, 434 Old Knoxville Hwy. Greeneville, is hosting Love and Respect Building Blocks, a six-week relationship building course, from 6-8 p.m. The free course began Sept. 12 and will continue each Sunday through Oct. 24. Married, dating, and unmarried alike will benefit from the material as we study the unique design of men and women and how to improve communication with these unique designs in mind. Find out more and RSVP on our newharvestchurchtn Facebook page.
PRAYER GATHERING
The Greeneville Greene County “Heal Our Land” prayer gathering will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in front of the Greene County Court House.