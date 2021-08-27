BRADBURN HILL UMC
Jake, Howard and Bart will be in song service Sunday at 11 a.m. at Bradburn Hill United Methodist Church, Kingsport Highway. The Rev. Karen Black welcomes everyone to attend.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF BAILEYTON
Every Wednesday night at 6:30 at First Baptist Church of Baileyton, the Life Youth Ministries classes will be available as follows: Gopher Buddies, ages 4-6, Olympians, grades 1-6, and Fifty1, grades 7-12. Bring your family for prayer and preaching at 6:30 p.m. There will be lots to do in each class! For more information, please call Judi Napier at 423-335-3551, or Pastor Tanner Mundy at 828-312-0383.
HORSE CREEK MISSION CHURCH
Horse Creek Mission Church, 1665 Horse Creek Park Road, will be celebrating Homecoming Sunday at 10 a.m. The Living Santuary will be singing. The Rev. Eric Sams will be the guest speaker. Lunch will follow morning worship. The Rev. Wayne Rice is host pastor. Everyone is welcome to attend.
JACKSON CHAPEL CHURCH, WEST GREENE FWBC and ST. JOSEPH CHAPEL
Jackson Chapel Church, West Greene Free Will Baptist Church AND St. Joseph Chapel will host a joint service Sunday at 6 p.m. The David Ottinger family will be singing. Host Pastor Jeff Blake welcomes everyone to attend.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Singles Ministry 50+ will meet Saturday from 9:30-11 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God. For more information, contact Marlene at 845-764-0726. The church is located at 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
MY FATHERS HOUSE
Servants of God from Kentucky, will be singing Sunday during the 10 a.m. worship service at My Fathers House Non-Denominational Church on Whirlwind Road. The Rev. Junior Shipley host pastor would like to invite everyone.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
Jacob’s Well, sponsored by St. James Lutheran Church, will be host lunch Thursday at the St. James Community Center. It will be a pickup meal only starting at 10:30 a.m.
UNION CHAPEL FWBC
Union Baptist Free Will Baptist Church will host youth Sunday starting at 10 a.m. Logan Lamb will be preaching.
UNITED BAPTIST CHURCH
United Baptist Church Wednesday Night Youth Ministry kicks off Wednesday at 7 p.m. and will continue every Wednesday. Transportation will be provided for those in need. For more information call 423-863-1830.