The Waymasters, of White Bluff, Tenn., will be singing at Antioch Church this Sunday evening, April 2. Service time is 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The Rev. David Gibbs, host pastor, welcomes all.
FAITH TEMPLE
Faith Temple Church, 276 N. Rufe Taylor Rd., in Greeneville, will be hosting a month-long revival beginning April 1. Nightly services featuring local ministers and singers will begin at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
FIRST BAPTIST OF BAILEYTON
Spring revival services will be held April 16-19 at First Baptist Church of Baileyton. Featured speaker will be David Horton, president of Fruitland Bible College. Special musical guests will be the Mundy Family, April 16-19; the Benton Family, April 16; James Buchanan, April 17, and the Rust Family, April 18.
GOD’S CHURCH
God’s Church, 65 Snyder Lane, will begin revival services this Monday, April 3, at 7 p.m. The Rev. Calvin McCray will be preaching. Everyone is welcome.
GREENWOOD UMC
Greenwood United Methodist Church, 645 Sam Doak St., in Tusculum, will host a Good Friday Outdoor Drama on Friday, April 7, from noon to 3 p.m., and an egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 2 p.m.
McMILLIAN FWB
McMillian Free Will Baptist Church will present an Easter drama this Sunday, April 2, at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
MOSHEIM FELLOWSHIP
The Foundations will sing this Sunday evening, April 2 at Mosheim Fellowship Church. Service time is 6 p.m. The Rev. Bill Hatfield, host pastor, welcomes all.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Rd., Limestone will meet for regular Sunday services with Sunday School beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Reece Buckingham will lead the singing and the morning’s communion service. Tony Cox will provide special music. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon title will be “The Problem with Palm Sunday!” Weekly Wednesday night Bible Study meets at 6 p.m. For more information, check the church Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
PINEY GROVE FWB
The Miller’s Chapel Singers will sing this Sunday evening, April 2, at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community. Service time is 6 p.m. The Rev. Buford Metcalf, host pastor, and congregation invite everyone to attend.
UNITY CHAPEL CHURCH
Unity Chapel Church, 1215 Tabor Road, will have a communion and foot washing on Sunday evening, April 2. Service time is 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. The Rev. Stephen Saults is host pastor.