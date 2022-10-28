Revival meetings will be held weeknights on Nov. 7-17, at 7 p.m., at Greeneville Adventist Academy, 305 Takoma Ave. The theme is “My Rescue Story: Jesus Saves!” with a focus on the parables of Jesus. There will be song services, children’s stories, special music and preaching.
GREENEVILLE CHURCH OF CHRIST
A coat and clothing giveaway will be held Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, from 5-8 p.m., at Greeneville Church of Christ, 1133 Tusculum Blvd.
LICK CREEK VALLEY HOUSE OF PRAYER
Lick Creek Valley House of Prayer, 2515 Mt. Carmel Rd, in Mosheim, will be observing Pastor Appreciation Day for Pastor Paul Ragon on Sunday, Oct. 30. Service time is 10 a.m. The Rev. Dallas Moore will be preaching. A covered dish lunch will be held after the service. Everyone is invited.
LORD’S TABERNACLE
Revival services are continuing tonight through Sunday, Oct. 30 at Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Road. Evangelist Donald and Tammy Harding, of Wise, Va., are leading the services. Special singing is being held nightly. There will be special singing nightly. Friday and Saturday services begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday services are at 6 p.m. Host Pastor Buster Shelton welcomes everyone.
MIDWAY UMC
Youth Sunday and 50s Day will be held at Midway United Methodist Church on Sunday, Oct. 30. Service time is 10 a.m. The Rev. Jerry Holt invites everyone to attend.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
Minister Palma L. Bennett, of Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Rd, in Limestone, will conclude the message series of “The Dilemma of Pain and Suffering” this Sunday, Oct. 30. This week’s sermon is entitled “Don’t Give Up!” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in praise and prayer. The Communion meditation will be handled by Tom Sharpe. Sunday School classes begin 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. On Nov. 2, the Wednesday Bible Study, which begins at 6 p.m., will begin the study of 1st and 2nd Peter. For more information, visit the church Facebook page.
UNION FWB
Revival services will begin Nov. 7, at 7 p.m., at Union Free Will Baptist Church on Ray Casteel Road. The Rev. Nathan Wheeler will be preaching. Different singing is planned each night of the revival. The Rev. Jeff Gibson, host pastor, welcomes everyone.