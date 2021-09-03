GREYSTONE FWBC
Greystone Free Will Baptist Church, 5345 Greystone Road, Greeneville, service times are as follows: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school and 11 a.m. preaching; Sunday night service 6 p.m.; Wednesday night service 7 p.m. Livestream is also available on their Facebook page Greystone FWB Church.
McMILLIAN FWBC
James Buchanan will be singing Sunday at 10 a.m. at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome.
NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC CHURCH
Notre Dame Catholic Church will hold a celebration Mass Sept. 12 beginning at 11:30 a.m., to mark the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of the Diocese of East Tennessee. A picnic lunch will be provided by the church following the Mass. Mass will be celebrated outside and masks will be required. Please note that the celebration Mass will take the place of the usual three separate Masses, as all congregants join together to celebrate.
REFUGE ChurchRefuge Church on Union Chapel Road will be having Homecoming Sunday starting at 10 a.m. Greg Brang will be preaching. Special singers will be Jeff and Peggy Hale, and the Cletus Miller Singers. Host pastor is Walter Moore. Everyone is welcome to attend.
SHILOH CPC
Are You Running From God? Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Road, invites everyone to a 5-week study using the book of Jonah. This study will begin Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall and also online (email: shilohcumberland@gmail.com for zoom information). Please bring a bible and masks are encouraged.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
Jacob’s Well, sponsored by St. James Lutheran Church, will host lunch Thursday at the St. James Community Center. It will be a pickup meal only starting at 10:30 a.m.