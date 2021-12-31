CROSSROADS COWBOY CHURCH
A New Year’s Eve Celebration will be held at Crossroads Cowboy Church, 8275 Old Asheville Highway, starting at 8 p.m. Friday. with food fellowship and games. The praise, worship and prayer service will begin at 11 p.m.
GREENWOOD UMC
Greenwood United Methodist Church will host a free kids’ clothing giveaway 1-3 p.m. Sunday. All clothing will be sizes 3T-5T for boys and girls. No other sizes will be available. No identification is required, and no questions will be asked. Greenwood UMC is located at 645 Sam Doak Street in Greeneville.
HORSE CREEK MISSON CHURCH
Horse Creek Mission Church, 1665 Horse Creek Park Road, will have a Watch Night Service starting at 10 p.m. Friday. The Rev. Buck Thompson and Erick Sams will bring the message. Living Sanctuary will sing. A breakfast will follow the service in the fellowship hall. The Rev. Wayne Rice is host pastor.