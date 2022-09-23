APPALACHIAN BAPTIST
Appalachian Baptist Church will celebrate Old-Fashioned Day this Sunday, Sept. 25, with an outdoor service, beginning at 10:30 a.m., at the tent on the 107 Cutoff. The Rochesters will be singing. There will be a dinner on the ground following the service.
ASBURY UMC
Asbury United Methodist Church will have its Fall Festival on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the rear parking lot off Summer Street. There will be vendors, food, live music and kids activities.
BEWLEY’S CHAPEL UMC
Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Lord’s Acre Sale on Oct. 1. A supper, featuring Top Choice BBQ, slaw, baked beans, potato salad, drink and dessert, will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children 5 and under. The sale will begin at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1755 Bewley’s Chapel Rd., in Midway.
LICK CREEK VALLEY HOUSE OF PRAYER
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Sept. 25 at Lick Creek Valley House of Prayer, 2515 Mt. Carmel Rd. Service time is 10 a.m. A meal will follow the service. Everyone is welcome. The Rev. Paul Ragon is host pastor.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
The message series of “The Dilemma of Pain and Suffering” is continuing at Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Rd., in Limestone. This Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will explore “Pain: Perhaps A Gift From God?” Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 6 p.m. The group is continuing a study of the letters known as 1st, 2nd and 3rd John. Visit the church’s Facebook page for more information.
MT. PLEASANT UMC
Mt. Pleasant UMC will have its Lord’s Acre Sale on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Memorial Building. A BBQ meal (sandwich, baked beans, chips, slaw, drink and dessert) will be available at a cost of $8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with plenty of seating both indoors and outdoors under the pavilion. Carryouts will also be available. The auction will begin at 1 p.m. The church is located at 711 Mt. Pleasant Rd.
MT. ZION UMC
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Afton will host a Lord’s Acre Sale on Oct. 1. A ham and turkey lunch (with all the fixings) will be served at 11:30 a.m., followed by an auction at 1 p.m. Items include handmade and crafted items, fresh-from-the-garden canned goods, homemade baked goods, sourdough break and more. The church is located at 876 Mt. Zion Rd., off Snapps Ferry Road, five miles north of Greeneville.
PHILADELPHIA CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
The Philadelphia Church of the Nazarene will be celebrating its 80th Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 25. Service time is 10 a.m. Threads of Faith will be singing. The church is located at 1214 Corby Bridge Rd., just off Highway 107 in Washington County. Pastor Lowell Bowens invites everyone. Dinner will be served after the service.
PINE GROVE UMC
Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 3005 Bright Hope Rd., will have a Lord’s Acre Sale on Oct. 1. An auction will begin at 9:30 a.m. There will be a break for a buffet-style lunch, beginning at 11:30 a.m., served by the ladies of the church. The sale will resume after lunch. Apple butter made by the church will be offered $6 per pint. Everyone is invited. The Rev. Matthew Right is host pastor.
PLEASANT VALE CPC
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Sept. 25 at Pleasant Vale Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Worship service begins at 10 a.m. The Rev. Oscar McAmis will bring the message. Lunch will be served following the service. Pastor Robert Charlton invites everyone.
RODNEY REDICK TENT REVIVAL
A tent revival with evangelist Rodney Redick will be held at 3500 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy., in Greeneville, on Oct. 3-7. Services will be held at 7 p.m. nightly. For more details, call 423-470-4974.
VICTORY COG
Victory Church of God will host a Lord’s Acre Sale on Saturday, Sept. 24. Supper will be served from 4-6 p.m. Cost is $8 adults, $4 children 5-11, and free for children 4 and under. An auction will begin at 6:15 p.m. The church is located on Sanford Circle, just off the Asheville Highway.