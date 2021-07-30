DOUGHTY’S CHAPEL CHURCH
Dwayne Riddle, of Chuckey, will be preaching Saturday, July 31, at 7 p.m. at Doughty’s Chapel Church located on Lonesome Pine Trail (Hwy 70N). Everyone is invited.
Doughty’s Chapel Church will be having Homecoming Sunday, Aug. 1, starting at 9:45 a.m. Grant Munafo, from Jacksboro, Tn will be bringing the message. Lunch will follow. There will be no afternoon or evening service. Everyone is invited.
GREENE RIDGE FWBC
The Foundations will be singing Sunday, Aug. 1, at 9:30 a.m. at Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone welcome.
HORSE CREEK MISSION CHURCH
Horse Creek Mission Church, 1665 Horse Creek Park Road, will be having Vacation Bible School finale Saturday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m. join us for a cookout, games and crafts for all ages. Everyone is welcome. The Rev. Wayne Rice is host pastor.
OVERLOOK FWBC
Overlook Free Will Baptist Church will be celebrating Homecoming Sunday, Aug. 10 a.m. The Good Neighbor Quartet will be singing and the Rev. Jeff Blake will bring the message. Lunch will be served at noon. Host pastor, the Rev. Garry Gass and congregation invites everyone to attend.
UNION FWBC
Union Free Will Baptist Church, off Ray Casteel Road, will be having homecoming Sunday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. Roger Ealey will be preaching and Living Sanctuary will be singing. Lunch will follow the service. Everyone is welcomed.