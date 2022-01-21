HARRIS MEMORIAL FWBC
A new Community Women’s Bible study, hosted by Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church, will held Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. The group will do a study from Precept Ministries, “Covenant.” The address is 4110 Sunnydale Road. Jan Rogers will lead the study. For more information or to order a workbook, contact Jan at 423-552-3622.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Singles 50+ will meet Saturday from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville.
MT. BETHEL FWBC
Sunday night services at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, on Mt. Bethel Road, are canceled until further notice.
UNION CHAPEL FWBC
Brandon Broyles will be preaching Sunday at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. with preaching following at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.