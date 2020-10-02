CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Dylan Novak, Celebrity Evangelist, will be bringing the Sunday morning message Sunday, Oct. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Central Christian Church on 118 W. Summer St. Dylan has shared the Gospel with politicians, actors, professional sports players and other celebrities. The church encourages abiding by CDC guidelines for Covid-19.
GREENE RIDGE FWBC
Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist Church will be having Old Timers Day Sunday, Oct. 4, starting at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided after the service. Everyone is welcome.
LORD’S TABERNACLE
Brian Burchfield from Surgoinsville will be singing Sunday morning, Oct. 4, starting at 9:45 p.m. at Lord’s Tabernacle Church in observance of 41 years of pastoring the church of Pastor Buster and wife, Gaye, appreciation day. Due to covid19, social distancing guidelines will be observed along with wearing mask. There will be no meal due to covid. Everyone is welcome to attend.
McMILLIAN FWBC
McMillian Free Will Baptist Church will be having Old Timers Day Sunday, Oct. 4, starting at 10 a.m. Strong Ties will be singing. No lunch due to COVID-19 or evening service.
MT. PLEASANT UMC
Mt. Pleasant UMC has opened for in-person worship. Services begin at 9:30 a.m. and will continue to be broadcast over Facebook Live as well. Face coverings and social distancing are required per guidelines of Holston Conference. The Rev. Karen Black invites everyone.
SUNRISE BAPTIST CHURCH
Sunrise Baptist Church, located just off of Exit 23 in Bulls Gap, will be having Homecoming, Sunday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m.. Brother Rick Dinkins will deliver the message. The Blessings of Grace will be special singers. Everyone is invited.
WEST GREENE FWBC
Homecoming will be observed Sunday morning, Oct. 4, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at West Greene Free Will Baptist Church. The Rev. Dexter Brummit will be guest speaker. There will not be a meal following the service. Host pastor, the Rev. Jeff Daugherty, and congregation invite everyone to attend.