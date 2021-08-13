CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Harrison of Central Christian Church, 118 W. Summer St., is continuing the study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective. This Sunday’s teaching will be Jesus as the True Vine from John 15. Church starts at 10:30 a.m. Also, all are welcome to join us for Bible study and prayer meeting on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at 7 p.m.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF BAILEYTON
First Baptist Church of Baileyton will begin hosting Word of Life Youth Ministry. The first group meeting will be Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Word of Life Ministries has a focus on three area: discipleship, evangelism and spiritual formation. This ministry offers biblical lessons with relevant and personal applications to each student’s life. Lessons will be age appropriate, with activities, games and discussion about the lessons.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Singles Ministry 50+ will meet Aug. 28 from 9:30-11 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God. For more information, contact Marlene at 845-764-0726. The church is located at 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will have a “Feed the Community” dine-in or drive-thru lunch Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until the food is gone. Meal consists of a choice of chicken casserole, chicken pot pie, rice, salad and dessert.
OAKLAND CPC
Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford, will be hosting Homecoming and singing revival, from Aug. 13-15. Service times are as follows: Friday and Saturday singing at 7 p.m.; and Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. Debra Perry and Jaidyns Call from Georgia will be singing. A covered dish luncheon will be Sunday following the morning worship. For more information call 257-6451. Pastor Dale Mitchell and the congregation invites everyone to come worship with us.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
Jacob’s Well, sponsored by St. James Lutheran Church, will host lunch Sept. 2 at the St. James Community Center. It will be a pickup meal only starting at 10:30 am.
THE LORD’S HOUSE
The Lord’s House, 640 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, will be having Homecoming, Sunday starting at 10 a.m. The Living Santuary will be singing. A covered dish luncheon will follow morning worship. Everyone is welcome. Host pastor is the Rev. Ken Thacker.