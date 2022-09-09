BETHESDA UMC
Bethesda United Methodist Church, 1900 Harrison Road, will be having their 230 year celebration on Sunday, Sept. 11. Service time is 10 a.m. The Rev. Roy Fowler will bring the message, and the Threads of Faith will be singing. A meal will be served after the service. Pastor Mark Laughlin invites everyone.
GOD’S CHURCH
{div}Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Sept. 11 at God’s Church, 65 Snyder Lane, just off the Asheville Highway. Service time is 10 a.m. The Brand New Me Trio, of Knoxville, will sing. Pastor Jerry Williams invites all to attend.{/div}
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
This Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett at Mt. Bethel Christian Church will begin a new series of messages focusing on “The Dilemma of Pain and Suffering.” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and communion. Mt. Bethel Christian is located at 361 Clear Springs Rd., in Limestone. Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study, which begins at 6 p.m., is currently studying the letters known as 1st, 2nd and 3rd John. On Sept. 17, the church will host its “All Church Picnic” with a covered dish meal at 6 p.m. For more details about the church, visit its Facebook page.
MY FATHER’S HOUSE
Roger Ealey will be singing and preaching at My Father’s House, 1660 Whirlwind Road, on Sept. 18 during the 10 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Junior Shipley, host pastor, welcomes everyone.
NEW HAVEN CHURCH
Hunter Baxter will be the guest preacher this Sunday evening, Sept. 11 at New Haven Church. Service time is 6 p.m. Pastor Keith Williams and congregation welcome everyone. The church is located at 65 Chuckey Doak Road, in Afton.
PHILADELPHIA CPC
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Sept. 11 at Philadelphia Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 777 Snapp Bridge Rd., in Limestone. The church is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year. The Saults Family will sing at 11 a.m. A barbecue meal will be served by the church in the pavilion. Everyone is welcome.
PINEY GROVE FWB
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Sept. 11 at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community. Service time is 10 a.m. The Rev. Hubert Metcalf will be bringing the message and No Name but His will be singing. There will be no evening service.
REFUGE CHURCH
Lynn Hensley will preach this Sunday, Sept. 11 at Refuge Church on Union Chapel Road. Service time is 10 a.m. Walter Moore Jr. is host pastor. Everyone is welcome.
WOODS MEMORIAL FWB
Homecoming will be held Sept. 18 at Woods Memorial Free Will Baptist Church on Gap Creek Road, in Bulls Gap.Service time is 10 a.m. The visit preacher will be John Hudson. There will be special singing by Grover Jones and his daughter, Jackie. There will be no Sunday School classes. Food will be served following the service. Everyone is welcome.
UNION CHAPEL FWB
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Sept. 11 at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church on the Erwin Highway. The Hood Family will be singing, and David Reece will be bringing the message. Lunch will be served following the service.
UNITY CHAPEL
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Sept. 11 at Unity Chapel Church on Tabor Road. Service time is 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served. The Rev. Stephen Saults, host pastor, welcomes everyone.
ZION UMC
Homecoming will be held Sept. 18 at Zion United Methodist Church, 6055 Horton Hwy., in Baileyton. Service time is 10:30 a.m. Former pastor, the Rev. Bill Rimmer will bring the message. A carry-in lunch, preferably sandwiches, salads and desserts, will be served at noon. All former members and friends of the church are cordially invited to attend.