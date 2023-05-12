Homecoming and decoration of graves will be held at Chuckey Methodist Church on Sunday, May 21. Worship service will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the homecoming dinner at 11:30 a.m.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP
The Brothers and One will sing at Midway Fellowship Church on Sunday, May 21 during the 11 a.m. service. Pastor Jerry Holt invites everyone.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
A special Mother’s Day service will be held this Sunday, May 14, at Mt. Bethel Christian Church. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon will be entitled “The Faith of a Biblical Mother.” Special music will be provided by Brothers of the Brush. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Weekly Wednesday night Bible study begins at 6 p.m. The church is located at 361 Clear Springs Road, in Limestone. For more information, check the church Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
PATES LANE TENT REVIVAL
Evangelist Rodney Redick will hold a tent revival at 520 Pates Lane, in Greeneville, on May 22-26. Service time is 7 p.m. each night. For more details, call 423-470-4974.
RHEATOWN COMMUNITY CHURCH
Brian Burchfield will sing at Rheatown Community Church (formerly known as Albright United Methodist Church) 6525 Old Stage Road, in Chuckey, this Saturday, May 13, at 5 p.m. Pastor Roy Fowler invites everyone to attend.