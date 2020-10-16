CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free meals 11 a.m. to noon Monday, October 19, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who need a meal may drop by during this time. Social distancing will be practiced.
McMILLIAN FWBC
The Voice of Praise will sing Sunday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone is Welcome.
MIDWAY UMC
The Scott Family will be singing Sunday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. at Midway United Methodist Church. Host pastor, Jerry Holt, invites everyone to attend.
MT. PLEASANT UMC
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church has opened for in-person worship. Services begin at 9:30 a.m. and will continue to be broadcast over Facebook Live as well. Face coverings and social distancing are required per guidelines of Holston Conference. The Rev. Karen Black invites everyone.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community will be observing Pastor Appreciation day Sunday, Oct. 18. Services will begin at 10 a.m. with Sisters in Christ singing. Jalen Shelton will be speaking. Host Pastor, the Rev. Buford Metcalf, and congregation invites everyone to attend. There will be no evening services.