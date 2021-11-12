CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals Monday from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time and pick up your meal.
CHRIST UMC
Guest pastor to speak at Christ United Methodist Church 200th anniversary celebration. Pastor Roy Mitchell, who grew up in the Christ UMC and is a former member, will be the featured speaker Sunday at the church. Pastor Mitchell will be teaching and reflect on the church’s 200th anniversary this year. The service time is 10:30 a.m. at Christ UMC located in downtown Greeneville at 307 S. Main St. For more information, call (423) 638-6224.
HORSE CREEK MISSION CHURCH
Horse Creek Mission Church, 1665 Horse Creek Park Road, will be hosting a Revival starting Sunday at 6 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m. The Rev. Daniel Norton will be preaching. There will be special singing each night featuring the Saults Family. Rev. Wayne Rice is host pastor. Everyone is welcome.
LIMESTONE FWBC
Limestone Free Will Baptist Church will be hosting a GriefShare “Surviving The Holidays” event Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the church. This free event is to encourage adults grieving the loss of a loved one this holiday season. Go to GriefShare.org for more information or call Cathy at 423-620-2804.
MIDWAY UMC
Feed The Community dine-in or drive-thru will be held at at Midway United Methodist Church on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until the food is gone. The meal consists of turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and dessert.
MT. BETHEL FWBC
Fill-A-Pew will be Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church located at 403 Mt. Bethel Road. Heavenly Reflections will be singing.
THE ARK MINISTRIES
A community revival will be hosted by The Ark Ministries starting Monday, Nov. 15, through Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Crescent School building, 615 W. Main St. Guest speakers will be Josh Cutshaw, Nick Bailey, Dylan Bailey, Brad Pierce and Bro. Mike Sage. Special singers will be the King Family, Living Sanctuary, James Buchanan, the United Quartet and Of The Day.
TABERNACLE MISSION CHURCH
The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen, 715 Wesley Avenue, will be serving a free Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Take out orders only. For more information call 423-342-7006.