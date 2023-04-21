Revival services will be held April 23-26 at Bulls Gap Baptist Church. Service time will be 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. C.C. Mills will be the evangelist. Pastor Paul Winchester invites all.
LORD’S TABERNACLE
No Name But His will sing at Lord’s Tabernacle Church this Sunday morning, April 23. Service time is 9:45 a.m. Pastor Buster Shelton welcomes everyone.
McMILLIAN FWB
The Foundations will sing at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church this Sunday morning, April 23. Service time is 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
This week’s sermon at Mt. Bethel Christian Church by Minister Palma Bennett will be “Overcoming Temptation.” Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Reece Buckingham will lead congregational singing, and Tom Sharpe will deliver the communion meditation. Wednesday night Bible study begins at 6 p.m. The church is located at 361 Clear Springs Rd., in Limestone. Visit the church’s Facebook page for more information or call 423-257-4314.
MY FATHER'S HOUSE
Strong Ties will sing at My Father’s House on Whirlwind Road this Sunday morning, April 23. Service time is 10 a.m. The Rev. Junior Shipley, host pastor, welcomes everyone.
PINEY GROVE FWB
The Rev. Bob Smallwood and Laurie and friends from Lebanon, Virginia, will be at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church, in the White Sands community, this Sunday morning, April 23. Service time is 10 a.m. The Rev. Buford Metcalf, host pastor, invites everyone to attend. There will be no evening services.
REFUGE CHURCH
Revival services will be held April 24-30 at Refuge Church on Union Chapel Road. Weeknight services are at 7 p.m. Sunday night service is at 6 p.m. Guest speakers will be Mark Laughlin and Bo Ragon. Walter Moore Jr. is the host pastor.
UNITY CHAPEL
The Saults Family will sing at Unity Chapel Church on Tabor Road this Sunday morning April 23. Service time is 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Stephen Saults, host pastor, welcomes everyone.