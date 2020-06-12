CEDAR CREEK COG
Cedar Creek Church of God morning worship service will be Sunday at 10 a.m. There will be no Sunday school classes or children’s church, as well as no nursery provided. Children’s activities will be provided in the pews. There will also be no Sunday evening or Wednesday services. Members are asked to us the front doors of the church only. The sanctuary and lobby will be sanitized. Bathrooms will be sanitized after each use. Members’ temperatures will be taken prior to entering the church with a no-touch thermometer. Those with temperatures of 99.9 degrees or higher are asked to remain home. Masks are required for attendees, and complimentary mask will be available for those that do not have or forget theirs. These actions are in accordance with the national and state Ministries of the Church of God, the state of Tennessee and the CDC.
CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free meals 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway. Those who need a meal may drop by during this time. Social distancing will be observed.
KINGSLEY AVENUE FWBC
Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church will have a “Sit In Your Car” worship service Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. in the church parking area until further notice.
LORD’S TABERNACLE
The Rev Winfred Shelton from Erwin will sing and preach Sunday at the church, 1104 Arnold Road. The service begins at 9:45 a.m.
MOSHEIM FELLOWSHIP CHURCH
Mosheim Fellowship Church is now open for services. Times are 9:30 a.m. morning, and 6 p.m. evening.
OAK GROVE FWBC
Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church is hosting online services. The schedule is Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Places to join in on Website: oakgrovegreeneville.com; Facebook page Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church; or YouTube: Oak Grove FWB Church Channel.
OVERLOOK FWBC
Overlook Free Will Baptist Church has reopened for 11 a.m. Sunday worship services. There will be no Sunday school or children’s church until further notice. Sunday evening services will be at 5 p.m. and Wednesday services at 6:30 p.m. Hand sanitizers will be provided. Social distancing will be observed as well as masks. Those who are uncomfortable with restrictions can listen to the service in their car by tuning into FM 89.9.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
People’s Tabernacle has resumed 10:30 a.m. Sunday services.
SHILOH CPC
Worship is at 10:30 am with social distancing. LightHouse Chat Room and Don Alexander Sunday School classes will start meeting again starting this Sunday at 9:30 am.
UNION FWBC
Union Free Will Baptist Church on Kingsport Highway has resumed 10 a.m. Sunday worship services. CDC suggested guidelines will be observed. For those that would prefer, a drive-in church will also be available.
VICTORY COG
Victory Church of God worship services will be live streamed on Victory Church of God Facebook page and on YouTube.
WAYSIDE FWBC
Wayside Free Will Baptist Church has resumed 10 a.m. Sunday services. Social distancing is recommended.