CEDAR HILL CPC
CANCELLED — The Shepherd’s Table, scheduled for Monday, July 20, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, has been cancelled due to the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases.
CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Lee Harrison, of Central Christian Church on 118 W. Summer St., is continuing the study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective. This Sunday’s teaching will examine John 9 about the man who was born blind. Church starts at 10:30 a.m. Also, all are welcome to join us for Bible study and prayer on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. We strongly encourage abiding by CDC guidelines for Covid-19.
CROSSROADS COWBOY CHURCH
Crossroads Cowboy Church, 8275 Old Asheville Highway, Greeneville, has a service time change. Services will be Sunday at 9 a.m. and will be a drive-in service. There will be an indoor service Sunday at 11 a.m.. Wednesday services will be at 6:30 p.m. indoors.
FIRST PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH
Pastor Jason Morelock invites children of all ages to Liberty Worship Center at First Pentecostal Holiness Church for Vacation Bible School for all ages. This will includes learning about Jesus though praise and worship Bible lessons, crafts starting Wednesday, July 22, through Friday, July 24, from 6-8 p.m. located at 302 Park St. Greeneville.
McMILLIAN FWBC
The Smith family will be singing Sunday, July 19, during morning worship at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church.
NEW HAVEN CHURCH
New Haven Church, 65 Chuckey Doak Road, will host a One-Day Vacation Bible school, Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Theme will be “Deliverance: A Tale of Moses From The Basket To The Promised Land”. All children are welcome. Host pastor is the Rev. Keith Williams.
STILL WATER CHURCH
Still Water Church, 600 Stills Road, Greeneville, will be have the Still Water Camp Meeting and Fellowship Revival July 23-26. Service times will be as follows: Thursday, July 23, 7 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, July 24-26, 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Featured singers will be B.J. Hall, Faith and Hope Chandler, Still Water Singers and many more! Speaker from across America will be featured throughout the 4 day event. Pastor Jerry and Nancy Gunter invites everyone to attend. For more information call 423-470-2031.
UNION TEMPLE FWBC
Union Temple Free Will Baptist Church, 9680 Kingsport Highway, will host Big Fish Bay DRIVE-IN Vacation Bible School Monday through Thursday Registration is requested at uniontemplefwb.org. Host pastor is Rev. Oscar McAmis.