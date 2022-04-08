BEWLEY’S CHAPEL UMC
Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon at Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church located at 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, Mosheim.
GREENEVILLE CPC
See how many brightly colored eggs you can find in the Walk Through Egg Hunt in the yard of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian (Cannonball) Church in downtown Greeneville. The “Unique Egg Hunt” will be Sunday, April 10, starting at 1 p.m. through Saturday, April 16, at 3 p.m. Prizes may be picked up Easter morning or April 18.
GREENWOOD UMC
Families and friends are invited to join Greenwood United Methodist Church for the Rise Up with Jesus Family Easter Event on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. Families will enjoy games, activities, crafts, snacks, and an interactive drama in this adventure. Please RSVP to Kelly at 919-418-9293 or on the Facebook event page by Friday. Attendance is limited to 50 kids. Greenwood UMC is located at 645 Sam Doak St. in Greeneville.
HOLY WEEK SERVICES
Holy week services will be Monday-Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the following churches: Monday — Persia United Methodist Church, speaker the Rev. David Gibbs; Tuesday – Otes United Methodist Church, speaker the Rev. Charles Heck; Wednesday – Antioch United Methodist Church, speaker the Rev. Vic Trobaugh. A love offer will be taken nightly.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Christian Singles Network 21+ meets the fourth Saturday each month 9:30-11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church
This Sunday, Palm Sunday, “A Day Like No Other”, will be the message to be delivered by Minister Palma L. Bennett at Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone. Come worship with the congregation as they remember Jesus’s triumphant return to Jerusalem as Savior and King and His final week on Earth as a man. Special worship music will be performed by Todd Bennett. Praising God since 1835, Mt. Bethel welcomes all to join us Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday School, Worship at 10:25 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m for Bible study. For more information, visit our Facebook page or our website at www.mtbethelcc.dns.net.
MT. BETHEL FWBC
Easter Sunrise Services will be April 17 at 7 a.m. at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, located at 403 Mt. Bethel Road. There will be no evening service. Pastor Dwayne Steele invites everyone to attend.
PINE GROVE FWBC
Chris Holder and Journey Home will be singing Sunday at 10 a.m. at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 12690 Horton Highway. The Rev. Pete Smith is host pastor.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
The Rev. Bob Smallwood and Laurie will be at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community Sunday at 9:30 a.m. There will be no evening services. Everyone is invited to attend.
SHILOH CPC
Work Day at Camp John Speer — 2154 Viking Mountain Road, Greeneville Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Workers will be spring cleaning buildings, sawing down dead trees, power washing, re-working the water slide, and installing a basketball goal. Lunch will be provided. Bring your tools and come help!
Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Road., is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. for Toddlers — 5th grade. Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m. Any adults or youth that would like to hide eggs, please come at 5 p.m. Everyone in the community is invited!
UNION CHAPEL FWBC
Asa Adams will bring the message Sunday at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church on the Erwin Hwy. Sunday School starts at 9:30 a.m. and preaching at 11:09, everyone is welcome.
UNION FWBC
Union Free Will Baptist Church on Ray Casteel Road will have a sunrise service at 7 a.m. and the Easter drama “Glorious Day” at 10 a.m. on April 17. There will be no evening service. Pastor Jeff Gibson welcomes all.
WOODS MEMORIAL CHURCH
Threads of Faith will be singing at Woods Memorial Church on Gap Creek Road Sunday. Services start at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend.