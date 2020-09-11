CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Harrison of the church at 118 W. Summer St. is continuing a study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective. Sunday’s teaching will examine John 10 about Jesus as the Good Shepherd. Church starts at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to join for Bible study and prayer on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at 7 pm. The church encourages abiding by CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
MOSHEIM CHURCH OF GOD Sunday service is canceled at the church due to a death. PINEY GROVE FREEWELL BAPTIST
The church, in the White Sands Community, will observe Homecoming day on Sunday at 10 a.m. No Name but His will be singing. The Rev. Buford Metcalf and congregation invite everyone to attend. There will be no evening services.
REVIVAL PLANNED
A revival will be held at the home of Clem and Rosie Stills, 10039 Asheville Highway near Community Fellowship Church, located 10 miles outside of city limits. Services will begin at 7 p.m. Monday and continue nightly with preaching and singing. Preachers Ruey Davis, Tim Neas and Ray Shelton invite everyone.