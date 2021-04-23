LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Lighthouse Assembly of God is hosting the Greene County Singles Ministry 50+. Meetings will be Saturday, April 24, from 9:30-11 a.m. For more information, contact Marlene at 845-764-0726. The church is at 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
McMILLIAN FWBC
The Foundations will be singing Sunday, April 25, at 10 a.m. at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome.
MY FATHERS HOUSE NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH
Psalm 51 will sing Sunday, May 2, during the 10 a.m. worship service at My Fathers House Non-denominational Church, 1660 Whirlwind Road. The Rev. Junior Shipley would like to invite everyone to attend.
WEST GREENE FWBC
The Dyer Family from Maysville, Georgia, will be singing Sunday, April 25, during the morning worship service at West Greene Free Will Baptist Church. Pastor Jeffrey Daugherty and congregation invite all to attend.