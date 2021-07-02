DOUGHTY’S CHAPEL CHURCH
Tony Ferrell will be preaching Sunday night, July 4, service begins at 6 p.m. at Doughty’s Chapel Church, located on Lonesome Pine Trail, (Hwy 70N). Everyone is invited.
HORSE CREEK COG
The Chuck Wagon Gang will be singing Sunday, July 11, at 10:30 a.m., at Horse Creek Church of God, 900 Old Jonesboro Rd., Chuckey. There is no admission fee, a love offering will be taken for the group. Pastor Bobby Morrison extends a cordial invitation to everyone.
MT BETHEL FWBC
Vacation Bible School, entitled “Big Fish Bay,” will be July 12-16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, located at 403 Mt. Bethel Road. There will be classes for preschool through adults. Host pastor, the Rev. Dwayne Steele, invites everyone.
NEW JERUSALEM FWBC
Homecoming services will be Sunday, July 4, at 10 a.m. at New Jerusalem Free Will Baptist Church. No Name But His will be singing. Everyone is welcome.
PINE SPRING BAPTIST CHURCH
Pine Spring Baptist Church, 4765 Houston Valley Road, Greeneville, will be hosting Vacation Bible School One Day Fun Day Saturday, July 17, from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. for preschool through 6th grades. Lunch will be provided. There will be craft time, inflatables, snow cones and gift bags for each child. The salvation plan will be presented for the 2nd grade and up by Brother Bob Praytor, pastor. Parents are welcome. The cost is free. In case of bad weather, a new date will be scheduled. Please see the Pine Springs Baptist Church Facebook page for updates.
SHILOH CPC
Artie Wehenkel will bring the message Sunday, July 11, during the 10:30 a.m. worship service at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 1121 Shiloh Rd.
UNITED BAPTIST CHURCH
United Baptist Church will host Vacation Bible School starting Monday, July 5, through Friday July 9, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., titled “Big Fish Bay, Hooked on God’s Mercy.” The church is located at 2639 Buckingham Road, Greeneville. On Saturday, July 10, from 1-4 p.m. there will be a fun day with inflatables. Meals and transportation will be provided. For more information call: 423-863-1830.